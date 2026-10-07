From first sale to ₹100 crore: The new playbooks building consumer brands in India

Radhika P Nair
13 min read7 Oct 2026, 05:07 PM IST
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Deconstruct Skincare, Go Zero and Newme are in completely unrelated businesses, but have one thing in common. (Illustration: Tarun Kumar Sahu/Mint)
Summary
Three post-pandemic consumer businesses show how founders are finding customers, developing products, building brands and scaling in a market where the barriers to entry have fallen.

Chennai: Mumbai-resident Bhavani A., an entertainment industry executive and fan of Anirudh Ravichander, was overjoyed when the Tamil music director posted a Dubsmash-style Insta story this March, after a long gap. But what caught her, and other fans’ attention, was a white and yellow tube in the foreground.

Internet sleuths identified it as direct-to-consumer, or D2C, startup Deconstruct Skincare’s sunscreen, creating a social media buzz. The Bengaluru-based skincare brand brought Ravichander on as a brand partner soon after. By then, Bhavani and scores of other fans had already bought the sunscreen. “I use only moisturiser and sunscreen. So, when I saw Anirudh using Deconstruct’s sunscreen, I immediately bought one online on Nykaa,” says Bhavani.

Down South in Chennai, techie Deepika Selvaraj heard about Go Zero ice cream from a friend and decided to try it out. “I have been trying to reduce my sugar intake, so I thought I should go for a healthier option,” says Deepika, 25, who is partial to the Belgian Dark Chocolate flavour and orders on Zepto or Swiggy’s quick-commerce platform Instamart.

In Bengaluru, Anushreya Suresh, a 21-year-old engineering student, shops for tops and dresses on Newme almost every two months, not just for herself but also to gift her friends. The Zoomer was hooked to the tech-led fashion brand after buying a 1,200 dress for her birthday in 2024. “I heard about Newme from my friends. The styles are trendy and the quality is also good. Plus, it is affordable,” says Suresh.

They are in completely unrelated businesses, but Deconstruct Skincare, Go Zero and Newme have one thing in common: they are all new-age companies founded after 2020. They operate in a world shaped by Instagram, influencers, e-commerce, quick-commerce, YouTube and Reddit reviews, and, with each day, artificial intelligence. They are finding consumers, developing products, and building brands in step with these new ground realities.

Thanks to India’s well-developed contract-manufacturing ecosystem across domains, all the three companies outsource manufacturing, preferring to focus their capital and efforts on product development, brand-building and distribution, and getting products to market faster.

Sales and distribution are entirely online for Go Zero, while Deconstruct and Newme have begun establishing an offline footprint as well. The three companies have also concentrated their business on one specific aspect, which has helped drive exponential growth. But that comes with a risk.

Other startups, such as Foxtale, Moxie Beauty, Yu Foodlabs, Let's Try Foods, Bonkers Corner and Freakins are also following similar playbooks.

Data tracking firm Tracxn counts 15,703 internet-first companies in India, of which 6,609 were founded in 2020 or later. Beauty and personal care (BPC), food and beverage (F&B) products, and apparel and fashion account for 8,804 companies, including 3,740 founded since 2020. Some of them have deep pockets: internet-first companies raised over $7 billion across 2,306 funding rounds between 2020 and 2026.

“The market is bigger, the consumers are richer, it is easier to develop products. We are still a highly unpenetrated consumer market, so there is huge headroom for a lot of brands,” says Dipanjan Basu, partner at Fireside Ventures, which has backed Newme, Moxie Beauty, and several other internet-first brands.

Mint takes a closer look at these three new-age brands to understand what building a consumer business looks like today.

Resting on two pillars

Bengaluru-based Deconstruct had, by 2023, found a niche as a science-backed skincare company, but growth was linear rather than exponential, with revenue growing from over 3 crore in FY21-22 to around 15.5 crore in FY23-24. That changed in FY24-25, when revenue jumped nearly 10-fold to about 130 crore, and the company turned profitable.

Founder and chief executive Malini Adapureddy says the first breakthrough came when the company stopped trying to sell to everyone. “It was an existential crisis of sorts, as a number of BPC brands had launched. The question we asked ourselves was: how are we different,” says Adapureddy, who had previously worked with Flipkart, Procter & Gamble, and Kraft Heinz.

Until then, Deconstruct had positioned itself as a unisex brand aimed at all Indians. But when the company analyzed its customer data, it found its most loyal consumers were those with oily skin, particularly in coastal markets. Instead of trying to grow everywhere, it decided to target customers in these pockets, and sharpen the positioning and marketing.

“We had limited money. So, we had to identify a unique market for ourselves, one that others were not playing in or where we had an early-mover advantage," recalls Adapureddy, who outsources manufacturing while retaining control over quality. The company had raised under 18 crore over two rounds by then from Kalaari Capital, Beenext and other investors.

Deconstruct also decided to focus on two hero or flagship products that it believed had the strongest product-market fit: a gel sunscreen and vitamin C serum. “We put all our resources behind just those two SKUs (stock keeping units). And, that actually started to give us wins,” she says.

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Deconstruct Skincare founder Malini Adapureddy plans a larger physical presence by the end of the year, followed by expansion into Southeast Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council markets.

The strategy also imposed tighter capital discipline, with the company killing products that did not work, bringing the number of SKUs down from over 40 to under 30.

The gel sunscreen alone now contributes 36.7% of revenue, followed by the vitamin C serum at 12%.

Deconstruct is available nationally through Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and its own website. In 2024, it also launched on quick-commerce platforms, which now contribute 25–30% of sales, says Adapureddy.

However, key to this growth was ensuring marketing “spoke” to the target audience. Alongside Google and Meta ads, Deconstruct relied heavily on Instagram and YouTube to create educational content around its products. Today, it spends around 35% of its revenue on marketing.

The company has since grown far beyond Adapureddy’s initial goal of building a 100-crore business, and closed FY26 with 210 crore in revenue. It has started exploring offline retail, with a larger physical presence planned by the end of the year, followed by expansion into Southeast Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council markets.

However, Deconstruct’s dependence on two hero products is a cause for concern.

Kushal Bhatnagar, partner at consulting firm Redseer Strategy Consultants, says that while hero products act as a hook in a fast-evolving or low-entry-barrier market, they place the company at risk. “It is critical for brands to develop ‘multiple heroes’, and extend their depth or knowhow across product segments, especially when they look to scale,” he says.

Ankur Bisen, senior partner at consulting firm The Knowledge Company (TKC), concurs with that assessment. “If your premise is all loaded into one story, then it is ripe for disruption by someone else,” he says.

Q-comm all the way

When Kiran Shah, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, joined Apsara, his family business, in 2014, it was a single South Mumbai outlet serving food, with a small in-house ice cream counter. Shah, who was coming off a stint with Procter & Gamble in Singapore, turned Apsara into a 100-store ice cream business by 2021, with around 35 crore in annual revenue.

But he wanted to raise capital and scale up faster, something his family was not keen on. “Covid had made me realise the future was online,” says Shah. And so, he exited Apsara and launched ice cream brand Go Zero in mid-2022.

While Apsara made its ice cream inhouse, Go Zero outsourced manufacturing, controlling ingredient sourcing and posting quality control personnel in the factories.

Importantly, unlike Apsara, Go Zero did not go the offline route. It started selling through food-delivery platforms Swiggy and Eternal’s Zomato, following a delivery-only outlet model, but its trajectory changed after it went live on Zepto in December 2022.

By the summer of 2023, Go Zero was earning around 50 lakh a month on Zepto, compared with 20–25 lakh on Swiggy and Zomato. Eternal’s quick-commerce platform Blinkit then listed the brand, followed by Instamart.

Shah stopped expanding on Swiggy and Zomato and put his resources behind quick commerce. Today, quick commerce accounts for around 95% of the brand’s sales, with the food delivery platforms contributing the rest.

Shah says the timing mattered. Go Zero and the quick-commerce expansion happened simultaneously. “When the distribution explodes or grows at such a fast pace, and your availability just keeps increasing, automatically, there is going to be a lot of momentum,” he says.

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Go Zero founder Kiran Shah exited his family business Apsara to launch the ice cream brand in mid-2022.

In 2023, the company was in roughly 1,000 dark stores—mini-warehouses for online shopping—across platforms. That has since grown to about 6,000 dark stores across more than 200 cities. The range on each platform has also expanded from five or six SKUs initially to 20–25.

However, positioning was an area where Go Zero stumbled in the early days. The company had initially experimented with low-calorie, high-protein, vegan and keto propositions, using different colours to distinguish them. That changed in 2024.

“When we started, we were trying to solve for everything. But when you actually look at the consumer, when somebody health-conscious is buying ice cream, they are looking for taste and indulgence, but healthier,” he says.

The simplified positioning focused on zero sugar had an impact. While the company had revenue of around 11.5 crore in FY24, by the end of FY25 that number had crossed 42.5 crore. “The positioning became sharp; there was no confusion. That directly helped with the growth trajectory,” says Shah.

In FY26, Go Zero’s net revenue stood at 103.2 crore, and is now at an annualised revenue run rate of 220 crore.

Industry trackers, however, point out the significant concentration risk Go Zero faces. “You can build a 100–200 crore brand just by doing a very concentrated quick-commerce play. But what happens if one of the quick-commerce platforms shuts down or launches a private-label competitor? You don't have access to your own customer data, and the platforms have the edge because brands are dependent on quick commerce, not the other way around,” says TKC’s Bisen.

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The low calorie, sugar-free ice cream brand built an over 100-crore business purely through quick-commerce distribution.

Placing faith in Zoomers

Newme, like Go Zero, emerged as an idea during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sumit Jasoria, co-founder and chief executive of the fast-fashion brand, was inspired by the Gen Z relatives in his family to start an apparel brand aimed at this cohort with co-founders Shivam Tripathi, Vinod Naik and Himanshu Chaudhary.

Investors were sceptical but the founders doggedly stayed the course. “We were clear that we would not build for just about anyone and only build for Gen Z. That was a very tough call,” says Jasoria, who had only worked in tech until launching Newme in mid-2022. In fact, Naik is the only founder in the quartet who has retail experience, having worked for Provogue, Shoppers Stop, Landmark Group and Limeroad.

The company that they were told not to start crossed 240 crore in revenue in FY26, four years after launch.

In its first six months, Newme launched roughly 100 styles a week, sourcing primarily from China and using customer response to decide what worked. A style took about 20 days to go live at the time, with the entire process mostly manual.

Simultaneously, the startup was building a tech layer that would cover everything: design, sourcing, inventory management, customer and sales analytics, and more.

“Inventory has to be very lean. It has to be a full technology-enabled supply chain. That was the core philosophy: that we will always be low-inventory, with a very nimble supply chain, and very fresh styles,” says Jasoria.

The company chose not to list on marketplaces such as Myntra or Nykaa Fashion in order to have complete control over the entire value chain. “You can’t build strong brand recall in apparel when selling in a marketplace,” says Jasoria.

Today, Newme launches over 500 styles every week. Its AI engine scrapes Instagram and other social platforms for emerging trends, combines those signals with Newme’s own sales and website data and creates designs that are sent to its suppliers in India and China.

There is no need to ship samples or photograph physical products before testing a design. This has cut the time taken to get a style live from 20 days to less than seven.

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Newme has designed its offline stores as experience centers where its Gen Z customers can shoot reels and hang out.

While brands in categories such as BPC and F&B focus on the online channel for the initial surge in growth, Newme went offline early on in its journey, setting up its first store in Bengaluru in mid-2023, just a year after launch.

The founders’ only goal then was to sell enough to cover the store rent of around 5 lakh. In the first month, the store recorded around 28 lakh in sales. The second month brought 30 lakh, but sales then fell.

The store had drawn heavy footfalls because of its bright interiors and décor, which led to the initial sales. However, sustaining that momentum required a strong offline strategy with robust operations, which took a while to build.

“Offline is still very important in a touch-and-feel category like apparel. Also, it has a direct impact in building trust when people see that the brand is not some faceless website,” says Jasoria.

The company has 40 stores and plans to reach the 50-store mark by year-end. Online continues to account for 68% of sales, while offline contributes about 32%.

However, the focus could prove problematic, say observers. Gen Z customers go for virality and brands that are on-trend. “And they will give more credit to word of mouth, to what their peers say, than to brand ambassadors,” says Bisen.

Anushreya, the 21-year-old student cited earlier, reiterates this point. “Recently, my friends have started shopping on Savana (London-based fashion brand Urbanic’s Gen Z offering), and so I have also shopped quite a lot there in the last few months,” says Anushreya, showing that Gen Z’s loyalty can be very short-term in nature.

RedSeer’s Bhatnagar says brands focused on such customer cohorts need to keep building for their customers. “Until now, millennials were building for millennials, but millennials will need to build for Gen Zs and Alphas, whose needs are still evolving,” he says.

Jasoria, who along with his co-founders is a millennial, is confident that the founders’ tech and retail expertise will propel Newme to revenue of 350 crore in FY27 and 1,000 crore within four years. The company plans to diversify, both by entering the men’s fashion category next year and expanding internationally, starting with Southeast Asia.

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Newme founders, Sumit Jasoria (in glasses), Shivam Tripathi (middle left), Vinod Naik (middle right) and Himanchu Chaudhary (back), launched the company in 2022 as a Gen Z-focused apparel brand despite pushback from investors.

What next?

Deconstruct, Go Zero and Newme have found a formula that works for them. The question then is: what happens when these businesses move beyond the niches and channels that helped them break through?

Fireside’s Basu says once a brand hits the 15–20 crore a month mark, it is clear that the market has accepted it. “After that, it is not a market question, it is an execution question. What takes a business from 20 crore to 50 crore to 100 crore a month is execution, team, vision and ambition,” he says.

But execution alone may not be enough: as more brands enter the same categories and compete for the same consumers, differentiation becomes harder.

As Bisen says, for every Honasa Consumer there are hundreds who never make it. “The ones that have survived the early stage grow to 150 crore to 250 crore, and many plateau after that,” says Bisen.

He points at how fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands have traditionally diversified rapidly into multiple large categories and products to de-risk their portfolio, creating genuine product differentiation to ensure longevity.

It’s a strategy that has been adopted even by new market leaders such as Honasa Consumer, which has multiple brands—Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth's, and BBlunt—in its portfolio.

“Beyond 250 crore, if brands don't have a product-innovation playbook that connects to the consumer, somebody else will come along, be better at what you are doing, and disrupt you,” says Bisen.

Newme officially stylizes the brand name as NEWME.

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About the Author

Radhika P Nair

Radhika P Nair is National Editor at Mint, bringing two decades of journalistic rigour to the newsroom. Since joining Mint in September 2025, she has specialised in crafting high-impact analytical narratives for Mint Long Story, focusing on startups, consumer brands, technology, the internet economy and travel.<br><br>A veteran of India’s digital evolution, Radhika has tracked the country’s startup ecosystem for over 15 years. She has reported on the rise of pioneers such as Flipkart, Zomato, Freshworks and Paytm from their nascent stages. Her career is defined by marquee reportage, including breaking the news of Flipkart’s historic $1-billion fundraise in 2014, then the largest by an Indian startup.<br><br>Before Mint, Radhika was Editorial Head at YourStory Media and contributed to leading publications including The Economic Times, NDTV Profit and Outlook Traveller. Her work is characterised by a human-focused, data-driven approach that seeks to understand shifting consumer behaviour with accuracy and depth. She is a two-time recipient of the Best Story of the Year award at The Economic Times. Notably, her Mint Long Story on Kochi’s water metro was cited in the 2026 Economic Survey of the Government of India.<br><br>Radhika holds a Master’s degree in Journalism, where she secured the first rank, and is a university gold medallist in Economics. Based in Chennai, she is an avid traveller who finds joy in a well-cooked meal and is rediscovering her passion for fiction.

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