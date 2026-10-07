From first sale to ₹100 crore: The new playbooks building consumer brands in India

Chennai: Mumbai-resident Bhavani A., an entertainment industry executive and fan of Anirudh Ravichander, was overjoyed when the Tamil music director posted a Dubsmash-style Insta story this March, after a long gap. But what caught her, and other fans’ attention, was a white and yellow tube in the foreground.
Internet sleuths identified it as direct-to-consumer, or D2C, startup Deconstruct Skincare’s sunscreen, creating a social media buzz. The Bengaluru-based skincare brand brought Ravichander on as a brand partner soon after. By then, Bhavani and scores of other fans had already bought the sunscreen. “I use only moisturiser and sunscreen. So, when I saw Anirudh using Deconstruct’s sunscreen, I immediately bought one online on Nykaa,” says Bhavani.
Down South in Chennai, techie Deepika Selvaraj heard about Go Zero ice cream from a friend and decided to try it out. “I have been trying to reduce my sugar intake, so I thought I should go for a healthier option,” says Deepika, 25, who is partial to the Belgian Dark Chocolate flavour and orders on Zepto or Swiggy’s quick-commerce platform Instamart.
In Bengaluru, Anushreya Suresh, a 21-year-old engineering student, shops for tops and dresses on Newme almost every two months, not just for herself but also to gift her friends. The Zoomer was hooked to the tech-led fashion brand after buying a ₹1,200 dress for her birthday in 2024. “I heard about Newme from my friends. The styles are trendy and the quality is also good. Plus, it is affordable,” says Suresh.
They are in completely unrelated businesses, but Deconstruct Skincare, Go Zero and Newme have one thing in common: they are all new-age companies founded after 2020. They operate in a world shaped by Instagram, influencers, e-commerce, quick-commerce, YouTube and Reddit reviews, and, with each day, artificial intelligence. They are finding consumers, developing products, and building brands in step with these new ground realities.
Thanks to India’s well-developed contract-manufacturing ecosystem across domains, all the three companies outsource manufacturing, preferring to focus their capital and efforts on product development, brand-building and distribution, and getting products to market faster.
Sales and distribution are entirely online for Go Zero, while Deconstruct and Newme have begun establishing an offline footprint as well. The three companies have also concentrated their business on one specific aspect, which has helped drive exponential growth. But that comes with a risk.
Other startups, such as Foxtale, Moxie Beauty, Yu Foodlabs, Let's Try Foods, Bonkers Corner and Freakins are also following similar playbooks.
Data tracking firm Tracxn counts 15,703 internet-first companies in India, of which 6,609 were founded in 2020 or later. Beauty and personal care (BPC), food and beverage (F&B) products, and apparel and fashion account for 8,804 companies, including 3,740 founded since 2020. Some of them have deep pockets: internet-first companies raised over $7 billion across 2,306 funding rounds between 2020 and 2026.
“The market is bigger, the consumers are richer, it is easier to develop products. We are still a highly unpenetrated consumer market, so there is huge headroom for a lot of brands,” says Dipanjan Basu, partner at Fireside Ventures, which has backed Newme, Moxie Beauty, and several other internet-first brands.
Mint takes a closer look at these three new-age brands to understand what building a consumer business looks like today.