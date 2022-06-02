India could gain $11 trillion by 2070 by transitioning to green economy: Report

India could gain $11 trillion by 2070 by transitioning to green economy: Report2 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- The economic impact of businesses moving to cloud could result in cost savings of $2.2 billion in 2022 and $24 billion between 2022 and 2030
BENGALURU: India could gain approximately $11 trillion by 2070, by leading decarbonisation efforts and transitioning to a green economy, according to a report titled ‘Trail to Net Zero for India’, commissioned by Salesforce in collaboration with YouGov and Access Partnership.
The report assesses sentiments and insights from more than 1,000 business managers in India on their readiness to address climate change.
India is the world’s third-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide (CO2) after China and the US in absolute (total) terms. However, India's per capita carbon emissions are much below the global average.
About 83% of respondents from India support a more ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2050, while 40% of respondents believe the government should be doing more to address climate change. About 58% think that achieving a net zero economy in India by 2050 will result in more jobs and 84% noted the importance of technology in achieving a net zero target. The economic impact of businesses moving to cloud could result in cost savings of $2.2 billion in 2022 and $24 billion between 2022 and 2030.
The report provides a number of recommendations to policy makers to accelerate India’s march to achieving net zero status, including: develop cutting-edge climate technology supporting ecopreneurs; increase investment in cloud; address sustainability skills gap; environment AI, leveraging AI for improved environmental outcomes; and adopt a shared digital platform to track emissions.
Salesforce became a net zero company in 2021. The company said its Net Zero Cloud is a sustainability management solution that enables organisations to go net zero.
“The role of technology is paramount and the transformative impact on energy consumption, carbon emissions and waste management will accelerate the journey of businesses to net zero. There are several advantages of cloud computing that are ignored and one of them is its low carbon footprint on the environment. At Salesforce India, starting this year, we institutionalized our sustainability program and are committed to supporting organizations in their journey towards net zero," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and chairperson, Salesforce India.