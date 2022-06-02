India could gain $11 trillion by 2070 by transitioning to green economy: Report

About 83% of respondents from India support a more ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2050, while 40% of respondents believe the government should be doing more to address climate change. About 58% think that achieving a net zero economy in India by 2050 will result in more jobs and 84% noted the importance of technology in achieving a net zero target. The economic impact of businesses moving to cloud could result in cost savings of $2.2 billion in 2022 and $24 billion between 2022 and 2030.