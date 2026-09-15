Mint Explainer | How India is cracking down on smuggled cosmetics from Pakistan

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read15 Sep 2026, 11:38 AM IST
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The regulatory crackdown gained momentum after state surveillance and online tracking exposed widespread unauthorized distribution. (AFP)
Summary
In July, the DCGI flagged that imported cosmetic products were circulating in the domestic market without mandatory registration certificates.

India's apex drugs controller, Rajeev Raghuvanshi, has red-flagged two imported Pakistani cosmetic products after laboratory tests confirmed they contained heavy metals exceeding permissible limits. Following the findings by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued a nationwide public alert for the two skin formulations—Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream.

Mint explains the crackdown on both products that entered domestic trade channels without valid import registration certificates required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, and the importance of regulatory action for India’s $16.8 billion cosmetic and personal care market.

Which products have been red-flagged by the regulator?

The CDSCO public notice dated 8 September 2026 identified two skin-lightening products: Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream. The packaging on both products indicate they were manufactured in Pakistan. A regulatory analysis confirmed that neither product received import registration certificates to be sold in the Indian market.

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The regulatory crackdown gained momentum after state surveillance and online tracking exposed widespread unauthorized distribution. In July, the DCGI flagged that imported cosmetic products were circulating in the domestic market without mandatory registration certificates.

State drug controllers, including Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration, found these products circulating through informal trade routes and major e-commerce marketplaces where some third-party listings masked the origins with false labels. Following laboratory sampling, central and state authorities confirmed the illicit supply chain.

Why has the CDSCO intervened against these items?

The intervention was driven by public health risks identified during product testing. The central regulator determined that both formulations contain heavy metals in excess of the threshold limits established by Indian safety standards. These elevated heavymetal concentrations can cause toxic reactions and adverse dermatological effects.

“Prolonged exposure to excessive heavy metals, toxins or harsh chemicals can seriously damage the skin, trigger irritation, pigmentation, allergies and, in some cases, cause longer-term health concerns,” said Dr Meghna Mour, chief dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon at SKUCCII Supercliniq in Mumbai.

What are the legal requirements for importing cosmetics into India?

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, every cosmetic product manufactured abroad must be registered with the Central Licensing Authority before it can be imported or distributed in India. Products must adhere to safety and composition parameters set by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Products entering the market without this official registration are deemed unauthorized and illegal.

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“This is not about which country a product comes from. It is about ensuring that every cosmetic entering the Indian market meets prescribed safety and quality standards,” said Dr Mour.

What instructions have been issued to traders and enforcement agencies?

The DCGI has ordered all commercial establishments, distributors and individuals to halt the sale, distribution and advertising of the two creams immediately. State and Union Territory drug controllers, along with CDSCO zonal, sub-zonal and port offices, have been instructed to conduct inspections and ensure these unauthorized products are removed from market shelves.

“Consumers deserve products that are tested, regulated and safe. Strong enforcement against unscrupulous products is, therefore, essential to protect public health and build consumer confidence,” said Dr Mour.

How can consumers identify authorized cosmetic products?

The regulator advised consumers not to buy or use Goree Beauty Cream, Chandni Whitening Cream and similar variants. Consumers must check packaging labels for mandatory statutory information, including the manufacturer's name and address, manufacturing licence number, batch number, production and expiry dates, and the Central Licensing Authority registration number for imported products. Label violations can be formally reported to State Drugs Controllers or the DCGI.

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About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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