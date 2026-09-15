Mint Explainer | How India is cracking down on smuggled cosmetics from Pakistan

India's apex drugs controller, Rajeev Raghuvanshi, has red-flagged two imported Pakistani cosmetic products after laboratory tests confirmed they contained heavy metals exceeding permissible limits. Following the findings by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued a nationwide public alert for the two skin formulations—Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream.
Mint explains the crackdown on both products that entered domestic trade channels without valid import registration certificates required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, and the importance of regulatory action for India’s $16.8 billion cosmetic and personal care market.