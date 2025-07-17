India’s craft chocolate revolution is taking a bite out of Lindt and Cadbury
Neha Bhatt 10 min read 17 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
A new generation of artisanal chocolate makers is turning Indian cacao into luxury bars—and challenging the global giants’ long-held dominance.
Gurugram /Mysuru: Not Belgian. Not French. Not Swiss. This is Indian craft chocolate." Manam Chocolate’s tagline leaves little doubt about its distinctly homegrown origins, and it plays out in every corner of its new experiential store at Delhi’s upscale Eldeco Centre.
