In 2025, India’s creator economy went from strength to strength, expanding nearly 25% to touch ₹4,500 crore, up from ₹3,600 crore last year, according to India Influencer Marketing Report 2025 by The Goat Agency and Kantar.

The boom was powered by India’s insatiable appetite for snackable digital content, smarter data-driven tools, and a growing audience base clustering around niche and vernacular creators.

The momentum shows no signs of slowing as 2025 rolls into a new year. As brand playbooks evolve, policy support emerges, and e-commerce partnerships deepen, the independent content industry is poised to enter a phase of strategic maturity and scale.

Here are 10 trends shaping India’s creator economy in 2026, based on the early signals already coming into view.

1. From content to commerce

India’s creator economy, which already influences $350-400 billion in consumer spending, is on track to power over $1 trillion in creator-driven commerce by 2030, as per data from consultancy BCG. While brand collaborations remain a key pillar, the real acceleration is coming from e-commerce and content platforms backing creators heavily to drive sales.

Platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa are expanding their commission-based influencer programmes, while content giants are ramping up efforts around affiliate marketing models. YouTube, for instance, has already partnered with Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and Purplle for its affiliate initiative and may soon bring Amazon on board. Meta, meanwhile, is working with Wishlink to strengthen its creator-affiliate ecosystem.

As a result, affiliate marketing and social commerce are expected to see strong growth through the next year, with a growing share of creator earnings tied directly to product sales and commissions.

2. Global format shows come to India

The year 2025 cemented India’s appetite for format-based shows. Despite the India’s Got Latent controversy, several homegrown shows like Judge Me If You Can, Brocode Roast, The Nation Wants to Guess, and Madhur Model dominated YouTube charts and some of them landed sponsors such as Cashify and Brocode.

In 2026, the trend is going global. We’re already seeing early signs of cross-border collaborations. Popular British YouTuber KSI is filming his show Try Not to Laugh in Mumbai, featuring creators such as Tanmay Bhat, CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar), Fukraa Insaan (Abhishek Malhan), and Samay Raina in January 2026. British creator Max Klymenko’s hit career-guessing series Career Ladder is also expected to be shot in India.

3. Microdramas go mainstream—now with brands in the script

In 2025, a new storytelling format emerged on social media: microdramas, which last between 60 and 180 seconds. These bite-sized, serialized stories—each ending in suspense—captivated millions and kept audiences coming back for more. Their viral rise pushed not just influencers and content houses, but even local OTT platforms and content startups, to experiment with the format.

In 2026, microdramas will evolve again—this time as a tool for brand storytelling, say experts. Companies are using their own social media pages to roll out episodic narratives centred on products, employees, and behind-the-scenes moments. Meanwhile, more creators are using microdramas to repackage long-form content into shorts, in turn boosting engagement and retention.

4. ‘ Thank you’ and ‘Welcome’ DMs: Turning followers into loyalists

Brands have realized that niche creators with smaller but engaged audiences often deliver better ROI than mass influencers. In response, creators are doubling down on community-building—a strategy that not only attracts brand collaborations but also drives paid memberships and subscriptions on Instagram and YouTube, a trend that gained traction in 2025.

To fuel this engagement loop, the Meta-Wishlink tie-up has birthed a new tool to deepen relationships between creators and followers. Built on the success of 2025’s Direct Message (DM) automation tools (originally used to send product links), this update helps creators send automatic ‘thank you’ messages when followers share their content and personalized ‘welcome’ notes to a new follower.

The idea is simple but powerful—make every follower belong to the community, encouraging them to engage more.

5. AI becomes both a boon and a battleground for creators

Artificial intelligence is now an inseparable part of content creation in India. AI has helped both cost and speed in drafting scripts, editing videos, and generating copyright-free visuals. However, as the line between human and machine-generated content blurs, the industry has a challenge: authenticity and attribution.

While emerging AI guidelines require creators to disclose the use of AI tools, compliance remains a major hurdle. If enforcing brand partnership disclosures has proven tough, AI-use declarations may be even harder.

In 2026, we can expect a twin trend: a surge in AI-powered content creation and the parallel rise of the AI-detection and verification software industry, as platforms and brands race to preserve credibility in an increasingly automated ecosystem.

6. More creators seek legal protection for their personality rights

In a landmark move, Raj Shamani recently became the first Indian influencer to formally acquire personality rights—a legal safeguard that prevents others from commercially exploiting a person’s image, content, or identifiable traits.

Traditionally associated with Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jacky Shroff, and Anil Kapoor, this protection is now making its way into the creator economy. Legal experts told Mint that several more mega influencers—those with over a million followers—are expected to pursue similar protections in 2026.

The likelihood of approval, they added, will depend on how significantly the misuse of a creator’s name or likeness impacts the public, especially in sensitive categories such as finance or health.

Beyond safeguarding identity, these rights could also help tackle a growing industry problem: misrepresentation by fake talent managers who claim to represent top creators.

7. XR creators and India’s AVGC boom

Following the first edition of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in 2025, India’s AVGC sector—animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics—gained significant policy and media momentum.

The domestic gaming industry’s rapid expansion is fuelling parallel growth among XR (extended reality) creators, who build lenses, filters, and immersive effects for social media content and earn substantial revenue from them. Once reliant on Snapchat for monetization, XR creators are diversifying as YouTube onboards them and Meta prepares to revive partnerships in 2026.

Meanwhile, the surge in anime and manga fandom is accelerating the broader animation and comics ecosystem, with more studios producing Indian comics, manga-style stories that blend desi mythology, and indigenous animated IPs to meet the rising demand.

8. Multi-platform storytelling: Creators go omnichannel

Until 2025, most creators primarily stuck to one or two platforms—primarily Instagram and YouTube. However, with Snapchat doubling down on India, creators are mastering multi-format storytelling by adapting the same content for each platform’s strengths: behind-the-scenes and authentic stories on Snapchat, long-form videos and Shorts on YouTube, and polished Reels on Instagram.

India’s massive user base—making it one of top three markets for these platforms—has intensified the competition, pushing creators to maximize reach and monetization across ecosystems.

Emerging players are also joining the fray: WhatsApp channels are leveraging celebrity communities, LinkedIn is testing video formats for professional creators, and homegrown apps like Moj and ShareChat are targeting Tier II and III audiences with vernacular content.

9. Brands weigh their option on a data scale

Brands are increasingly scrutinizing influencer ROI amid uncertainty, making data the decisive factor in campaign decisions. While the influencer marketing software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector has matured, platforms like Instagram are now offering built-in analytics tools directly, empowering brands to evaluate metrics such as engagement rates, audience demographics, and conversion potential before committing budgets.

Gone are the days of gut-feel allocations; 2026 will see more campaigns built on data insights, ensuring creators are selected based on performance rather than follower counts or estimates.

10. Bulletproof contracts: Legal protection matures

The creator economy has learned hard lessons from legal battles of 2024 and 2025, prompting agencies to turn to ironclad contracts that vet campaign scripts and terms upfront—dodging summons and disputes. Even independent creators are now consulting attorneys directly, moving beyond verbal ‘yeses’ to signed paperwork.

This professionalization is tackling one of the industry’s biggest pain points: payment ambiguity and delays. No more waiting three months for earnings—clearer terms mean faster, reliable payouts.

In 2026, expect this trend to boost creator confidence, reduce disputes, and attract more brands to a more secure ecosystem.