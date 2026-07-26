Increasing defaults, sub-prime risks: The limits to India's credit card boom

howindialives.com
5 min read26 Jul 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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Credit cards are increasingly becoming just one component of consumers' overall borrowing portfolios.
Summary
Only one in four Indians who has borrowed through the formal financial system has a credit card. But rising repayment stress and growing competition from other forms of consumer credit could keep that share from rising much further, or much faster.

In the past decade, the number of Indians with credit cards has grown 3.6-fold—from about 14 million in March 2016 to 52 million in March 2026. More than 100 million cards are now in circulation, carrying outstanding balances of around 3.1 trillion. Yet credit card holders account for just 25% of individual borrowers in India, compared with about 80% in the US, suggesting significant room for expansion.

A new report by TransUnion Cibil, which tracks borrowers' credit scores, meanwhile, points to emerging strains: rising payment defaults are slowing credit card growth just as consumers increasingly turn to other forms of personal borrowing.

Stress points

Outstanding credit card balances have expanded at an average annual rate of 24% over the past decade. But the industry's trajectory has been far from uniform, as the Cibil report points out. Between 2016 and 2020, both card issuance and spending grew rapidly. The pandemic then marked a turning point, triggering an expected rise in defaults as household finances came under pressure.

What is more concerning is that the stress has persisted well beyond the pandemic. Growth in both card balances and the number of cardholders has slowed. Between March 2020 and March 2024, the number of cardholders increased by 16 million. Over the following two years, that figure dropped to just 4 million.

Also Read | How the credit card debt spiral happens and how to escape it

The slowdown has coincided with a broader build-up in consumer debt—from home loans to unsecured personal loans. The Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly flagged concerns over rising consumer leverage. Consumer debt as a share of GDP has surged from 39.2% in March 2021 to 45.5% in September 2025.

Payment pending

The strain on household finances is increasingly visible in credit card repayment behaviour.

While the share of balances overdue by three to six months has remained broadly stable, the proportion outstanding for more than six months has steadily increased over the past two years, according to the report.

According to the central bank’s latest financial stability report, loans taken for consumption, such as personal loans and credit card debt, now account for nearly half of household borrowing. “Consumption-related loans remained the primary driver of household borrowings,” it says.

The Cibil report adds another facet to this statistic: the declining share of credit cards in overall household debt, as households now have a wider set of choices in borrowing for immediate personal consumption. According to the report, card balances as a share of the overall consumer credit have declined by 10 percentage points over the last ten years.

Cards as choice

The Cibil report also noted that credit card consumers were more likely to hold multiple credit cards and multiple unsecured products in their wallet. This is reflected in the gradual slowing in the growth of credit card users. Those who took a card for the first time in the last 12 months now account for 11% of overall credit card users, down from 20% in March 2020.

Also Read | Private credit is on the hunt for credit-card debt

“NTCC [new to credit card] consumers are using their first credit card as one of the many credit and payment instruments to finance their lifestyle needs,” said the report. Among such consumers, 59% are already servicing two or more other types of personal loans, against 41% a decade ago.

The shift has been acute in the last two years. The share of new-to-credit card users among all card users has fallen from 17% in March 2024 to 11% in March 2026. At the same time, the share of users whose cards were issued 2-4 years ago jumped 12 percentage points. In effect, post-pandemic borrowers now account for more than a quarter of India's credit card base.

Sub-prime risk

Cibil classifies credit card users into four ‘personas’ or behavioural segments.

The so-called ‘occasional users’ (18% of total users) use cards as their main form of unsecured borrowing, but use it rarely—often just to make payments and earn reward points. One step above on the risk scale are ‘card-centric users’ (33% of users). The card is also their main form of unsecured credit, but they have greater usage, in particular for short-term financing.

‘Diversified users’ (12% of users) use their cards at a similar rate as ‘card-centric users’, but also access other types of personal loans, making them riskier. The riskiest category is ‘high exposure users’ (10% of users), who use cards a lot and also take several other forms of unsecured loans. This category of users has the highest share of so-called ‘non-prime’ borrowers—those with a credit score below 750.

The report excludes a set of overall users from this four-fold classification, as they are either new credit card users or are inactive.

Upgrades and downgrades

According to the latest financial stability report of the Reserve Bank of India, a larger share of prime and above borrowers retained their risk categories in 2025-26 than a year earlier.

Also Read | Can NRIs get Indian credit cards? Here’s what banks don’t tell you

Further, 50% of borrowers in the near-prime category and 32% in the prime category moved into higher categories of credit scores. “While near-prime and prime borrowers saw more upgrades, prime-plus and super-prime borrowers experienced a higher share of downgrades, though they remained mostly within the prime and above categories,” the RBI report said.

The sharp growth in consumer debt may have slowed for now, but what’s the overall takeaway for credit cards? Credit cards are now just one among the many types of personal loans that customers take. Has credit card ownership, penetration, and usage in India, at 25% of overall individual borrowers, a level far below that of developed countries, already plateaued? Given the robust and increasing competition from other types of loans, the period of rapid growth may be over for the credit card industry.

www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data.

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howindialives.com

Howindialives.com is a Delhi-based venture set up by former business journalists to combine public data and technology for decision-making. We cover the entire data chain: collect data; process, interpret and visualize it; and design outputs. We have been a data partner to Mint since 2015, narrating data stories and more.

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