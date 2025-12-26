Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Milk rules but exports lag: 2026 could change India’s dairy game
SummaryDespite being among the world’s largest milk producers, India remains a marginal player in global dairy trade. 2026 could mark a turning point—if quality, branding, and compliance gaps are addressed.
Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More