Milk rules but exports lag: 2026 could change India’s dairy game

Yet 2026 arrives at a moment when this long-standing mismatch is at an inflexion point. Dairy exports jumped sharply in FY25, scaling $490 million with volumes rising to over 113,350.4 tonnes—up from about $273 million and 63,738.47 tonnes a year earlier, as per data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. Projections by the ministry of dairy and fisheries show India’s share in global milk supply rising to 32% in FY26 from 25% in FY25, underlining that production is no longer the constraint.