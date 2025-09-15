Cows vs trade deals: The battle for India’s milk market
N Madhavan 10 min read 15 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
India and the US are negotiating a trade pact but India’s unwillingness to open up the agriculture and dairy sectors have become a sticking point. The country’s dairies are inefficient and still need protection. However, companies like Akshayakalpa and Milky Mist have turnaround ideas.
Chennai: Raj Kumar’s family, from Poongunam village, in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu, has been in dairy farming ever since he can remember. And the family didn’t make much profit for the longest time. They still kept 13 cows which together yielded just eight litres of milk a day. The cows were fed straws that came from their 10-acre paddy farm. Emotional attachment to the cows, and the cash flow that selling the milk to the local co-operative generated, kept the family going.
