India’s data centre boom turns to IPOs as AI-driven capex surges
Agnidev Bhattacharya 5 min read 29 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Sify’s IPO nod, Yotta’s domestic pivot and listing talk at Nxtra and CtrlS signal a shift toward public markets and partnerships to fund India’s next phase of data centre expansion.
MUMBAI: India’s data centre industry is shifting into a new phase in which public market listings and joint ventures are increasingly being looked upon as funding options.
