Power grid bottlenecks threaten India’s $250 billion data centre boom

The scale of expansion is unprecedented. Over the past 12 months, domestic conglomerates, Big Tech firms, and standalone operators have committed over $250 billion to build new capacity. On 27 July, India’s power ministry informed Parliament that data centres are projected to add 26.3 gigawatts (GW) of load to the national grid by fiscal year 2023 (FY32), emphasizing the urgent need to expand infrastructure. India’s current operational data-centre capacity is 1.12GW as of June 2025, according to a JLL report published in October last year.