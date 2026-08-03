Power grid bottlenecks threaten India’s $250 billion data centre boom

Yadukrishna C S
5 min read3 Aug 2026, 10:04 AM IST
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India’s current operational data-centre capacity is 1.12GW as of June 2025, according to a JLL report published in October last year.(Pixabay)
Summary
As AI expansion pushes projected grid demand by 26.3 GW, delayed transmission lines and high-voltage sub-stations are sparking a standoff between operators and state utilities over funding.

Mumbai: India’s booming data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) sector is hitting a power hurdle. As massive facilities expand beyond metros into smaller towns, grid infrastructure—transmission lines, transformers, and sub-stations—is falling behind, triggering a standoff between operators and state governments over who should foot the bill.

The scale of expansion is unprecedented. Over the past 12 months, domestic conglomerates, Big Tech firms, and standalone operators have committed over $250 billion to build new capacity. On 27 July, India’s power ministry informed Parliament that data centres are projected to add 26.3 gigawatts (GW) of load to the national grid by fiscal year 2023 (FY32), emphasizing the urgent need to expand infrastructure. India’s current operational data-centre capacity is 1.12GW as of June 2025, according to a JLL report published in October last year.

For operators, the primary operational bottleneck has shifted from land to power. "Securing adequate, reliable, and scalable power has become increasingly challenging," said Sunil Gupta, chief executive of Yotta Data Services.

"The most significant delays come from constructing high-voltage sub-stations and transmission lines, which require their own land acquisition, right-of-way clearances, and regulatory approvals across utilities and local authorities," Gupta added.

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Addressing these bottlenecks across the country will come with a massive price tag. The net investment could run into “a few lakh crore rupees," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, chief executive of CtrlS Datacenters.

The cost-sharing model varies across states. State distribution companies (discoms) typically fund sub-stations—unless built inside a data centre campus—while developers pay for transmission lines, step-down transformers, and internal campus cabling.

State of play

This national crunch is already playing out at the state level. In Odisha, while current power infrastructure can handle existing demand, upcoming projects are pushing the grid to its limits. The state has enough infrastructure to support up to 80 megawatts (MW) of data centre load, but "scaling to hyperscale campuses will demand entirely new transmission infrastructure," said Hemant Sharma, Odisha's additional chief secretary for industries.

Since releasing its data centre policy in April 2022, Odisha has drawn significant tech investments. Key projects include a 14,257 crore AI-ready data centre setup by IT giant HCLTech and unicorn Sarvam, an 800 crore investment by the Adani Group of a small data centre in Bhubaneswar, and smaller sites such as CtrlS’s 5 MW unit in Chandrasekharpur and Airtel subsidiary Nxtra’s 1 MW facility.

Now, the state is racing to install power infrastructure that this data centre expansion requires. Sharma told Mint that Odisha is currently installing a 400 kilovolt (kV) power sub-station, work on which “is expected to be completed in 12-14 months”.

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“We’re then installing a new 765kV power grid, which will take roughly 2.5 to 3 years to build," Sharma added. High-voltage power sub-stations are crucial for running power-hungry facilities such as data centres without sapping the electricity meant for consumers and other industries. Sub-stations are built at high-voltage standards such as 400kV and 765kV, as higher-voltage power supply stations ensure long-distance, high-efficiency power supply, low currents, and minimal losses.

Odisha is not the only state that has acknowledged its shortage of power transmission infrastructure. A senior official at the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL), who requested anonymity since he was not authorized to comment officially, said the state’s current power transmission network “cannot support the scale of demand being sought by AI developers”.

"With the existing network, if a data centre wants 500MW or 1GW of power capacity within a year, that demand can’t be met. Mumbai's total demand currently stands at close to 4.5GW; supplying the next 5GW would need new 400kV and 765kV sub-stations, and high-voltage transmission lines. Building this would take 4-5 years," the official said.

The Maharashtra government is now working to supply this demand. On 13 March, Bajel Projects Limited, formerly the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of Bajaj Electricals Limited, announced a deal worth more than 700 crore from MSETCL to establish a 400kV power sub-station along with transmission lines in two years.

Bajel Projects also won a 100 crore contract from Tata Power for additional power infrastructure from an existing sub-station on 16 March, a 300 crore, two-year contract for a 765kV sub-station from PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on 13 May, and another 400 crore, two-year deal from an unnamed data centre company for a 400kV sub-station on 3 June—all in Maharashtra itself.

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In short, public and private firms have poured 1,500 crore into upgrading Maharashtra’s power infrastructure over the past four months—a critical boost for the state, which is India’s largest data centre hub. The Maharashtra government said in March it has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for 5 trillion of investments. The state is expecting 5GW by 2030.

A senior official at Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), who also requested anonymity, said that apart from a power infrastructure shortage, Chennai, which is India’s second-largest data centre hub, faces a second major challenge. “Existing data centres are accommodated, but expanding capacity takes years as land for new substations is scarce," the official said.

Mind the gap

This mismatch between project construction and grid readiness is becoming acute. Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior director at credit rating firm CareEdge, said, “Today, data centres are ready in 12-18 months and solar farms in 18-24 months. But transmission infrastructure still takes 3-4 years, which is why regulators, discoms, transmission utilities and private companies need to plan long-term.”

The surge in AI applications is compounding the problem. A July 2026 report by consulting firm KPMG said the rise of AI workloads is expected to sharply increase demand for higher-capacity electrical infrastructure. AI racks typically require 50-60kW of power each, compared with 8-12kW for conventional data centre racks, necessitating heavier-duty power distribution equipment and stronger grid connectivity. Analysts say the biggest constraint has shifted to power transmission infrastructure, which is struggling to keep pace with the scale of AI data centre investments.

“In Q1FY26, India curtailed about 300GWh of renewable electricity as the transmission network could not carry it where it was needed. That challenge becomes more acute when AI campuses require hundreds of megawatts of uninterrupted power around the clock,” said Vijay Agarwal, managing director at brokerage firm, Equirus Capital.

"Power reliability and interconnection throughput are now the primary differentiator—ahead of land and headline incentives, because incentives have largely converged across states while grid delivery hasn't," he added.

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