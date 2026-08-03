Govt invites applications for DCGI as expanded eligibility triggers opposition

Priyanka Sharma
4 min read3 Aug 2026, 04:36 PM IST
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The Union health ministry has invited applications for the post of Drugs Controller (India) to head the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.
Summary
The government revised the recruitment rules for the position of Drugs Controller (India) in an April 2026 notification, widening eligibility to include non-pharmacy engineering disciplines like mechanical, electrical and computer science, sparking fierce opposition.

New Delhi: The Centre has begun the search for a successor to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, whose tenure has been extended twice since he took charge in February 2023, as the government moves to resolve a lingering succession issue, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.

The Union health ministry has invited applications for the post of Drugs Controller (India) to head the country's top drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The development assumes significance for India's $60 billion pharmaceutical market, with the DCGI responsible for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and global quality standards of drugs, medical devices, and clinical trials, the officials cited earlier said, both speaking on condition of anonymity.

The government revised the recruitment rules for the position of Drugs Controller (India) in an April 2026 notification, widening eligibility to include non-pharmacy engineering disciplines like mechanical, electrical and computer science, sparking fierce opposition.

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According to the revised rules, candidates must hold a master’s degree in fields such as engineering, pharmacy, chemistry, life sciences, or medicine, with a doctorate considered a plus. Additionally, applicants need at least 15 years of practical experience in drug manufacturing, safety testing, clinical trial regulation, or medical device oversight, alongside proven expertise in enforcing national drug laws.

The call for applications comes in the backdrop of India’s image as the "Pharmacy of the World” taking a hit following domestic and global alarm over discovery of toxic industrial solvents, including diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), in liquid oral formulations, which could lead to acute kidney failure and even death. Over the past few years, Indian-manufactured cough syrups have been linked to over 140 deaths globally, including tragedies in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon due to ethylene glycol poisoning. In some instances, the WHO also flagged concerns over drug quality in India to the government.

On extension

Raghuvanshi, an IIT-BHU alumnus with a PhD from the Delhi-based National Institute of Immunology, previously led the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission and has held senior roles at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the erstwhile Ranbaxy Laboratories. He reached the superannuation age of 60 in February 2025, but received a second extension in February 2026, keeping him in office until March 2027 or until a successor is appointed.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of health and family welfare ministry, DCGI office on Saturday and Raghuvanshi on Sunday remained unanswered till press time.

The broadened criteria have sparked sharp reactions. The All India Drugs Control Officers' Confederation (AIDCOC), representing over 3,000 regulatory officers nationwide, submitted a formal representation to the Union health ministry in April, opposing the updated recruitment rules notified the same month and alleging statutory violations and technical incompatibility.

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AIDCOC, in its letter to the health ministry, argued that expanding essential qualifications to non-pharmacy engineering streams violates Rules 49A and 50A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, which strictly mandate background in pharmacy, pharmaceutical chemistry, clinical pharmacology, or microbiology for licensing and controlling authorities. The confederation warned that permitting candidates from non-pharmacy disciplines dilutes the statutory requirement. Such candidates, regardless of professional exposure, lack the academic foundation necessary to adjudicate complex drug formulations, vaccine technologies, stability data, and bio-equivalence studies.

According to the advertisement published on 1 August, the upper age limit for applicants has been fixed at 58 years. The position is being filled on a deputation basis, including short-term contracts, for eligible officers across central and state governments, statutory bodies, or recognized research institutions for a maximum tenure of five years.

Lacking regulatory qualifications

Uday Bhaskar, honorary director at the All India Drugs Control Officers' Confederation, said, “Historically, appointments for the DCGI have lacked proper regulatory qualifications. Several leaders appointed over the past three decades lacked direct regulatory experience, often being brought in on deputation or from outside research institutions or private sectors. The frequent rule changes, cancelled recruitment notifications, and extensions prevent seasoned internal officers, many with over 30 years of regulatory experience, from advancing. The pay structures remain non-commensurate with official notifications and systematically exclude state drug controllers.”

The DCGI, as Central Licensing Authority (CLA) & Controlling Authority, holds a statutory position under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and qualifications for licensing authorities are strictly defined under Rule 49A of the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

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“The association has been demanding a permanent, full-time DCGI appointed strictly in accordance with Rules 49A and 50A since 1995. The government should establish the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization as an independent, autonomous body free from DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services) oversight, comparable to global regulators,” Bhaskar added.

The confederation noted that India's reputation as the "Pharmacy of the World" requires leadership with pharmaceutical expertise. Allowing non-pharmacy professionals to head CDSCO risks undermining technical credibility with international regulatory agencies including the United States Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

“India’s next DCGI must be chosen through a transparent, merit-based process and empowered to strengthen the credibility of our regulatory system. Beyond faster approvals, the priority should be patient safety through long-pending reforms such as end-to-end barcoding and traceability of medicines—an initiative we have been pursuing for years with limited success—along with stronger post-marketing surveillance, risk-based inspections, swift and transparent recall mechanisms, and greater openness in regulatory decision-making. As the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, India’s reputation will depend not just on the volume of medicines we produce, but on the robustness, transparency, and accountability of the systems that regulate them,” said Dr. Alexander Thomas, founder and patron, Association of National Board Accredited Institutions.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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