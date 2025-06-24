India restricts sale of off-patent TB medicines to government channels to combat drug resistance
Summary
The drug regulator emphasised the importance of regulated distribution under the National TB Elimination Programme to ensure proper usage and monitoring.
New Delhi: India will make new and off-patent tuberculosis drugs available only through government channels to curb resistance to the drugs and boost efforts to fight the disease, documents reviewed by Mint showed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story