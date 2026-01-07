From metal to code: Indian defence startups embrace software for future growth

Even many of the better-funded defence startups have focused on drones, with the most prominent example being ideaForge. Others include Raphe Mphibir, which raised a massive $100 million round led by General Catalyst in June 2025. In April 2025, Vayudh and Garuda Aerospace secured $10 million and $11 million rounds, led by Dharana Capital and Venture Catalysts, respectively. UNMANND received a $2 million pre-seed cheque from Speciale Invest and Accel, while NewSpace Research and Technologies, which develops kamikaze drones, is expected to raise a $50 million round.