Powered by an Operation Sindoor-driven surge in venture capital into India’s hardware-heavy defence-tech ecosystem, companies—from space-surveillance startups such as Digantara and GalaxEye to listed drone maker ideaForge—are moving beyond metal to develop deeper software capabilities, aiming to become more durable, full-spectrum defence firms.
From metal to code: Indian defence startups embrace software for future growth
SummaryAs venture capitalists pour funds into the defence-tech ecosystem, startups are aiming to transform into full-stack companies.
