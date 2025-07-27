Operation Sindoor spurs $4.5 billion drive for cutting-edge defence technology
With over 100 defence technology deals expected to be evaluated by the end of this year, India's defence forces are looking to plug gaps in military technologies such as the lack of cutting-edge combat drones and uninterrupted ultra-high resolution and encrypted satellite surveillance.
The Indian Air Force, Army and Navy will gain greater access to sophisticated global defence technology under an emergency procurement package cumulatively worth about $4.5 billion, three officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.
The project, approved shortly after Operation Sindoor, is designed to fill gaps in India’s national defence technologies, giving the three defence arms access to technologies from the US and other trusted nations as early as next year.