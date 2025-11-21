All states and Union territories except West Bengal, Delhi join Centre's mission to digitise agriculture
Vijay C Roy 5 min read 21 Nov 2025, 04:35 pm IST
The goal of the initiative is to help policymakers to easily spot trends in this sensitive sector of the economy, make timely policy interventions, and prevent the misuse of subsidies.
All states and Union Territories barring West Bengal and Delhi have joined the Centre’s initiative to digitally identify farmers, a plan that will eventually help digitally map all farm activities, including the use of subsidies, credit, insurance and procurement services, to enable efficient policymaking and make it easier to design schemes for farmers.
