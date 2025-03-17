Industry
How covid transformed tech and where challenges persist, in five charts
howindialives.com 4 min read 17 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Summary
- While the covid-19 pandemic did catalyse digital transformation in several fields, real-world challenges over the past five years have delivered few a reality checks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When the covid-19 pandemic hit India in March 2020, and it became evident that it would be around for longer than first expected, the tech industry was excited about the digital transformation it would spark among individuals, businesses and the government.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less