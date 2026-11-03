“Don’t travel by air,” the Supreme Court said on Monday while declining an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) that claimed a 700% surge in airfares ahead of Diwali. Prices have not surged as much as the litigant claimed, but Indians have quit air travel like never before—and domestic air traffic data lays bare the scale of the decline. In fact, compared to the pre-pandemic levels, domestic air traffic is in a worse shape than international traffic, suggesting that the price increases have had a much deeper impact on domestic air travel than disruptions caused by the West Asia war on international travel beyond the initial months.
In charts: Indians have quit air travel like never before
SummaryFuel price shocks and rising airfares have sent India’s domestic passenger traffic plunging back close to pre-pandemic levels. Airfare inflation has already reached 30% and is expected to rise further during the peak festival and holiday season.
“Don’t travel by air,” the Supreme Court said on Monday while declining an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) that claimed a 700% surge in airfares ahead of Diwali. Prices have not surged as much as the litigant claimed, but Indians have quit air travel like never before—and domestic air traffic data lays bare the scale of the decline. In fact, compared to the pre-pandemic levels, domestic air traffic is in a worse shape than international traffic, suggesting that the price increases have had a much deeper impact on domestic air travel than disruptions caused by the West Asia war on international travel beyond the initial months.
About the Author
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.
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