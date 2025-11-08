India's air travel market is experiencing turbulence. What's causing it?
Domestic air traffic growth has declined for three straight months, signalling cooling demand after a sharp post-covid rebound.
India’s domestic air travel market, once the face of a sharp post-pandemic rebound, is beginning to show signs of fatigue. Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reveals that domestic passenger traffic has declined for three consecutive months through September 2025, marking the first sustained slowdown since 2022.