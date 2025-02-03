Industry
Trump's tariff war: How India might avert damage
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 03 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The Indian government is expected to unveil a full-fledged response plan in the coming months depending on the decisions of the Donald Trump administration.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India is preparing an action plan to steer clear of a potential trade war with the US, two people aware of the matter said. The development comes in the backdrop of a tariff war erupting between the US and Mexico, Canada and China, with tariffs and retaliatory tariffs being traded blow for blow.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less