India unveils first formal rules for drug approval panels in regulatory overhaul
Priyanka Sharma 4 min read 02 Aug 2025, 05:10 AM IST
Summary
The new guidelines aim to streamline India’s drug approvals, improve transparency, and align regulatory practices with global standards
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India has issued its first formal playbook for how expert panels should vet new drugs, biologics and medical devices—a move aimed at fixing long-standing concerns about inconsistent and opaque approvals that have delayed critical drug launches and eroded industry trust in the regulatory system.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story