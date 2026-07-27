How three stubborn men, and $1.5 billion poured in over two decades, put India on the world’s new-drug map

In the spring of 2009, Habil Khorakiwala had almost nothing left to bargain with. Wockhardt Ltd, the pharmaceutical company he had built out of a small Mumbai drug unit—an offshoot of the family’s Akbarallys retail business, which was never supposed to be about chemistry—had reported its first loss a year earlier, a ₹581 crore hole blown open by derivative bets gone wrong. Debt stood near ₹3,800 crore. The stock, which had traded at ₹419 on the first day of 2008, touched ₹68 in March 2009. Bankers took charge of the finances through a corporate debt restructuring exercise. Khorakiwala stepped back as managing director; his sons Murtaza and Huzaifa were formally appointed to run the company that March.
What followed was a decade of controlled amputation. In August 2009 Khorakiwala sold 10 of his 17 hospitals—the profitable ones, in Delhi and Bengaluru—to Fortis for more than ₹900 crore. The chain had been built with his own money; it was not even part of the listed pharmaceutical company. Then went the nutrition business, Farex and Protinex, to Danone for around ₹1,280 crore, roughly 25 times its annual operating profit. Then the veterinary business, to France’s Vetoquinol. Then, years later, a clutch of domestic formulation brands and plants went to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for ₹1,850 crore. Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the American drug regulator whose clearance is the gateway to the world’s largest medicine market, was shutting his factories over quality lapses.
One line item was never touched—Khorakiwala steadfastly refused to sell his laboratory. Wockhardt had begun hunting for a new chemical entity—an entirely original molecule, as opposed to a copy of a drug someone else invented—in the late 1990s. The programme was expensive, unproductive, and by any conventional reading of a balance sheet, indefensible. It kept its funding through every round of cuts. “The philosophy was that if you enter new chemical entity research, you must commit for 25 to 30 years,” Khorakiwala says. His daughter Zahabiya, who runs the remaining hospitals and now leads the commercialisation of the new drug in the US, once described him in that period simply as a fighter who refused to resign himself to any situation.
On 1 June 2026, the USFDA approved Wockhardt’s Zaynich—an intravenous combination of two compounds, cefepime and zidebactam—to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including kidney infections.
Drugs are tested in three phases before approval: Phase 1 for safety, Phase 2 for early signs of effect, Phase 3 features the large trials that clinch the case. In its decisive late-stage trial, Zaynich cured or cleared the infection in 89% of patients, against 68.4% for meropenem, itself one of the most powerful last-resort antibiotics in use. India’s own regulator had cleared Zaynich five days earlier; a European filing is in the works.
It is not a blockbuster, and Wockhardt does not pretend otherwise. It is a hospital drug for patients running out of options against multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria—among the hardest infections to treat, because the bugs shrug off most existing antibiotics—and the company is handing marketing and sales to an outside partner rather than building its own American salesforce. But Zaynich is the first new chemical entity discovered, developed and taken all the way to approval by an Indian company. Until now, that club—with American, British, Swiss, German and Japanese companies, and a handful from other nations—had no Indian member.
Khorakiwala is in his eighties, and he is not inclined to be modest about a wait that lasted nearly 30 years. “We are the most successful antibiotic drug discovery company in the world today,” he said after the approval came through. Six of Wockhardt’s molecules carry the USFDA’s Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) tag, a designation that fast-tracks antibiotics aimed at dangerous, hard-to-treat infections. “No other company has more than one.”
Punching above their weight
Wockhardt is the furthest along, but it is not alone. A clutch of mid-sized Indian drugmakers—none of them among the country’s biggest—are trying to make the same leap, from copying medicines to inventing them. Mumbai’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has struck one of the largest licensing deals ever signed by an Indian company, for a cancer drug of its own making. Hyderabad’s Suven Life Sciences Ltd is deep in the final stage of testing an Alzheimer’s treatment that, if it works, would put it in the same bracket within two years.
Biocon Ltd has transferred its research on a dual-acting protein for cancer indications to US-based Bicara Therapeutics in exchange for a 10.1% stake in the company. The move enabled Bicara to raise money from investors and conduct clinical trials. Bicara listed on Nasdaq in September 2024 and raised $315 million from its initial public offering.
And smaller names, among them Chennai’s Orchid Pharma Ltd, are showing that original discovery is no longer the preserve of Western laboratories.
“Hyderabad is buzzing with life sciences startups, especially in the biological space,” says K. Vijayraghavan, chairman and founder of Hyderabad-based Sathguru Management Consultants, which runs a $100 million fund for startups. “There are at least 10 companies that have potential preclinical molecules and it looks like a whole new research ecosystem is coming into the play.” For instance, Tulsi Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd has successfully completed preclinical animal trials for reversal of liver conditions, while Utopia Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd is developing a vaccine to modulate immune systems and reduce fat accumulation.
Industry watchers read this moment as an inflection point. “There are now at least 10 novel assets that have originally been discovered out of India, and while it’s still a small number for a country like India and an industry which is almost $60 billion in terms of size, it’s been long coming,” says Priyanka Aggarwal, managing director and senior partner at BCG India and head of its healthcare practice for Southeast Asia. “While some assets have come out of the Glenmarks and Wockhardts, which have had the capital and headroom given the fantastic growth over the last two decades, some of them have also come out of industry-academia collaborations, or smaller, younger biotechs.”