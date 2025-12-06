Mint Explainer: Does India need special courts for complex drug patent wars?
Summary
Timelines for patent disputes in India can stretch years, often a setback for companies working with time-sensitive patent deadlines.
MUMBAI : On 2 December, the Delhi high court allowed domestic drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd to manufacture the blockbuster weight-loss injection semaglutide, for which global pharma giant Novo Nordisk holds the patent in India.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story