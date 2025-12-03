India may allow e-ambulance manufacturers to import traction motors fitted with rare earth magnets till March
India's push for e-ambulances under the PM E-drive scheme highlights the urgent need for localized production of critical components. Experts believe that this initiative will not only enhance service efficiency but also strengthen the domestic supply chain.
NEW DELHI: The heavy industries ministry has proposed new localization rules for e-ambulances under the ₹10,900 crore PM E-drive scheme, allowing manufacturers to import traction motors fitted with rare earth magnets till 3 March 2026, the ministry said in response to Mint’s email query.