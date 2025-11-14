India may ease imports of specialty steel to address supply gaps
The government plans to temporarily suspend strict quality-control rules for about 55 steel products for one to three years. So far, companies were allowed to import these items only from a small list of government-approved suppliers.
Mumbai/New Delhi: India is preparing to ease rules for the import of certain types of specialty steel, most of which is not made in India or is produced in small quantities and used in cars, transformers and electrical equipment, two steel ministry officials told Mint.