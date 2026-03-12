MUMBAI: India’s easing of restrictions under Press Note-3 is showing early signs of reviving interest from Chinese investors, with tech giant Tencent signalling renewed appetite for the country’s digital economy.
Tencent signals renewed investment interest as India eases Press Note-3 rules
SummaryExperts say the decision allowing automatic route for sub-10% investments from border countries could revive stalled deals and reopen flows of Chinese capital.
MUMBAI: India’s easing of restrictions under Press Note-3 is showing early signs of reviving interest from Chinese investors, with tech giant Tencent signalling renewed appetite for the country’s digital economy.
