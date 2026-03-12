Tencent signals renewed investment interest as India eases Press Note-3 rules

The Union cabinet on Tuesday relaxed restrictions under the Press Note-3 (PN-3), which mandated pre-approval for investments from countries that share a land border with India. According to an official statement, such investments will now be allowed through the automatic route up to 10% in a local firm, on the condition that the foreign investor must not exercise management control or hold a board seat. Besides, existing rules on sectoral caps, entry routes and other conditions will continue to apply.