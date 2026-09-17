Mint Explainer | India has new rules for online shopping. Will consumers truly benefit?

Almost 30% of complaints received by India’s National Consumer Helpline (NCH) in 2025 were related to e-commerce. With online shoppers expected to rise from about 300 million now to more than 420 million by 2030, according to Boston Consulting Group, concerns are also mounting over how platforms influence what consumers see, pay for and buy.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has responded with amended e-commerce rules tightening requirements around discounts, search rankings, sponsored listings and platform design. Will that make online shopping safer and better for consumers? Mint explains: