Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
In green mobility, India turns focus to where it matters—electric buses, trucks
SummaryOverall adoption of EVs rose in India despite supply-chain disruptions in 2025, stemming from China’s grip in rare earths. But, the government is focusing on electric buses and trucks, which are crucial for India to meet its 30% electric transport target by 2030.
