In green mobility, India turns focus to where it matters—electric buses, trucks

Sales of e-buses and e-trucks, despite last week's tender for 10,900 e-buses, still account for a fraction of the overall demand. In fiscal year 2025 (FY25), about 4,000 electric buses were sold in India, against roughly 63,000 diesel ones, according to Vahan. Sales of medium (N2) and heavy (N3) electric trucks incentivised under the PM E-Drive scheme have reached 496 as on 10 December 2025, as against more than 291,000 diesel-run N2 and N3 trucks.