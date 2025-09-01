India pushes for electric motorcycles before government incentives for electric two-wheelers end in seven months
Summary
India wants to ramp up electric motorcycle production as government incentives for electric two-wheelers expire in seven months. Niti Aayog is engaging stakeholders to explore opportunities in this largely untapped segment.
New Delhi: India has begun a push to increase the production of electric motorcycles, which have been largely missing from the market, before government incentives for electric two-wheelers lapse in seven months.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story