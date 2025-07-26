Govt races to build transmission firms amid push to meet 2030 clean energy goal
New wave of state-backed companies signals a surge in spending on enhancing India’s electricity grid infrastructure, essential for the country’s rapidly expanding green power capacity.
New Delhi: The government has accelerated efforts to upgrade India’s electricity transmission backbone, which had been slacking amid a growing need to integrate the country’s rapidly expanding green power capacity to the grid.
In the first half of 2025, more than 30 power sector firms—mostly transmission companies and infrastructure investment trusts—were incorporated, ministry of corporate affairs data show. The number of power sector enterprises established this year by the Union government jumped from two in February to 10 in June.
India has made rapid progress in adding renewable power capacity—its non-fossil fuel capacity of 242.8 GW accounts for about half of the total installed capacity of 484.8 GW—but the transmission infrastructure has not kept pace. India is targeting 500 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030.
A wider and robust transmission network is required also because the addition of renewable power such as solar and wind energy increases chances of grid instability and largescale power outages as these are intermittent sources of power.