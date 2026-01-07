Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolled by, Mint's reporters and columnists looked around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
With margins, incentives at stake, India to chase more electronics acquisitions
SummaryFacing a recent stock market cooling, India’s top five electronics makers are pivoting from low-value assembly to strategic acquisitions in niche components, like sensors and circuits, to boost profitability and regain investor confidence in 2026.
