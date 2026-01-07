With margins, incentives at stake, India to chase more electronics acquisitions

“This is a tried and tested formula, because the other way ahead is for electronics companies to invest a sizeable chunk of their revenue into research and development (R&D), find core engineering talent capable of doing such R&D, build facilities for the same, and have robust access to funds and the supply chain in case they run out of means. This is far riskier than the acquisitions strategy, where companies gain access to market-proven technologies and build upon them by integrating the new acquisitions into their existing product lines,” said Harshit Kapadia, vice-president at brokerage Elara Capital.