How electronic goods rose to the third spot in India’s exports, explained in charts
Summary
Electronics exports have speedily risen up the ranks, claiming the third spot in India’s overall exports basket in 2024-25. It has retained this place and is the fastest-growing category in the first six months of FY26.
India’s electronics exports are having their moment. It emerged as the third-largest export category in 2024-25 and continued this streak in 2025-26, a Mint analysis of commerce ministry data showed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story