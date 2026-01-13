India’s electronics boom could reach $500 billion, rivalling IT by 2030
Faster growth, policy support, and rising local manufacturing are positioning India’s electronics sector to match IT services in revenue and opportunity by the end of the decade.
NEW DELHI: India’s decade-old electronics industry is poised to grow nearly three times faster than its larger IT services sector over the next five years. By 2030, both industries are expected to generate $500 billion each, contributing to a $1 trillion digital economy.