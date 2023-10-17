India emerges strong amid global economic challenges, feels Citi's Tyler Dickson
Tyler Dickson, head of investment banking at Citi feels that India stands out as a shining star in Asia in the midst of global macroeconomic challenges, The Economic Times reported. Dickson expressed bullish sentiments about India's mergers and acquisition (M&A) segment and equity market activities, during an interview with the paper.