India emerges strong amid global economic challenges, feels Citi's Tyler Dickson

Tyler Dickson, head of investment banking at Citi feels that India stands out as a shining star in Asia in the midst of global macroeconomic challenges, The Economic Times reported. Dickson expressed bullish sentiments about India's mergers and acquisition (M&A) segment and equity market activities, during an interview with the paper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Position in global landscape Questioned about his thoughts on how well India has fared amid the global macroeconomic challenges compared to other emerging markets in Asia, Dickson noted that the country is currently the fifth-largest economy globally and is poised to climb to the third position.

The enthusiasm of Indian business leaders, coupled with the 'China plus one' strategy, makes India an attractive market for global investors, he said. Citi sees it as one of the best opportunities for both Indian and international clients, it reported.

M&A, deals and more On the environment regarding M&As and tighter global liquidity conditions, Dickson felt that India's M&A market remains robust at around $85 billion despite global challenges. While the debt capital markets (DCM) face challenges due to fluctuating rates, Citi maintains a positive long-term perspective on the M&A landscape in India, he added.

In terms of deal activity he feels that higher interest rates globally indicate slower economic growth and necessitate adjustments in deal activity. He however noted that stability in the cost of capital is crucial, and that as the market recalibrates, confidence will increase. The focus on quality in earnings, cash flow, and growth becomes more significant in a higher interest rate environment, he added.

Further, Dickson also expressed a long-term bullish outlook on technology, considering it a fundamental driver of growth, the report said. While acknowledging the challenges faced during the "technology winter," Citi is cautiously optimistic about increased activity levels for technology companies in M&A, ECM, and DCM in 2024, he added

India outlook Acknowledging that there is a "financing wall in the 2025-2026 era", characterized by the need to refinance debt at higher costs, Dickson said Citi emphasises that this debt is not super expensive. The bank sees an opportunity for the global market to adjust to this reality, considering historical periods with more expensive debt, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the whole, the bank eyes India as a beacon of stability and opportunity despite global economic uncertainties. And it maintains positive outlooks for M&A, equity markets, and the technology sector in the coming years.

Tyler Dickson is Citi's Co-Head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, which includes all of Citi's corporate and investment banking activities including debt and equity capital markets, lending and advisory, as per the company website. He also manages Citi's Financing & Securitization and Institutional Credit Management efforts. Tyler is a member of Citi's Global Operating Team and of the Institutional Clients Group Management Committee, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!