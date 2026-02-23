India draws up contingency plans as Gulf tensions spike oil prices
Rituraj Baruah 6 min read 23 Feb 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Risks escalated last week after Iran partially restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical pass-through point for global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is developing contingency plans for crude oil imports as rising tensions in West Asia push global oil prices higher and raise fears of supply disruptions. Oil prices have surged about 7% in the past three sessions following a large US military buildup in the region and President Donald Trump’s threats to bomb Iran.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story