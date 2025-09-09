From thalis to fuel tanks: How India’s ethanol-fuelled corn rush is reshaping farms and fuelling risks
Sayantan Bera 11 min read 09 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Farmers are switching to profitable biofuel crops such as maize as demand for ethanol blending grows. But is there a cost to pay?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: These days, Abhishek Raghuvanshi is grinning from ear to ear, literally, thanks to corn becoming a big part of his life. In June, Raghuvanshi, an affluent farmer from Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, planted the crop in place of soybean on a third of his family farm. It was a first for him. The reason: low soy prices.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story