Govt offers states chunky incentives for land, infra to prime EV charger rollout
Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 24 Oct 2025, 02:39 pm IST
To prime a nationwide rollout of 72,000 EV chargers, the heavy industries ministry has asked states to ready land and infrastructure—with incentives of ₹2,000 crore they can use. States with higher EV uptake like Delhi and Maharasahtra are expected to lead the proposals for funding.
NEW DELHI: The heavy industries ministry has asked states to secure land and install infrastructure that will enable the rapid deployment of 72,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country, two people aware of the development said.
