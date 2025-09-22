Mint Explainer: How India's high bank guarantees became speed bumps for foreign EV makers
India's ambitious push for electric vehicles faces challenges due to stringent bank guarantee criteria for foreign manufacturers. With significant investments from local companies and a focus on zero-emission transportation, the stakes are high.
New Delhi: India's policy for making and adopting electric vehicles (EVs) is packed with incentives for manufacturers and consumers. Yet, the government's scheme to attract foreign automakers to make EVs in India with a massive import duty cut on completely built-up cars has seen zero takers.