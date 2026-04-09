NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles made up for almost one-fifth of the incremental growth in passenger vehicle sales in FY26, helping domestic carmakers Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd oust Hyundai Motor India from the No. 2 position.
Electric surge: EVs drive almost 20% of India's new car sales growth, bucking global decline
SummaryWith just 4% of the total passenger vehicle market, electric vehicles play an outsized role in boosting the overall growth of top carmakers, especially domestic companies, in India.
NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles made up for almost one-fifth of the incremental growth in passenger vehicle sales in FY26, helping domestic carmakers Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd oust Hyundai Motor India from the No. 2 position.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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