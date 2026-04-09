Electric surge: EVs drive almost 20% of India's new car sales growth, bucking global decline

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read9 Apr 2026, 01:13 PM IST
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EVs are driving much of the incremental sales growth, highlighting India as a key market for scaling the technology even as global EV momentum slows with waning policy support. (Bloomberg)
Summary
With just 4% of the total passenger vehicle market, electric vehicles play an outsized role in boosting the overall growth of top carmakers, especially domestic companies, in India.

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles made up for almost one-fifth of the incremental growth in passenger vehicle sales in FY26, helping domestic carmakers Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd oust Hyundai Motor India from the No. 2 position.

Car sales grew 13% to 4.7 million units in FY26 from 4.16 million units the previous year, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada). Of this incremental growth of over 540,000 vehicles, about one-fifth came from electric vehicles.

EV sales increased 84% to 199,923 units in FY26 from 108,873 units, a growth of over 91,000 units, Fada said.

Also Read | Karnataka EV tax sparks industry pushback

The numbers show that while EVs make up for only about 4% of the country’s passenger vehicle market, they play an outsized role in boosting the growth of top carmakers. With a combined market share of 61% in the EV market, the bulk of the incremental growth was accrued by the two domestic carmakers—Mahindra and Tata Motors PV.

Mahindra’s sales jumped to 631,638 cars in FY26 from 517,081 in the previous year 2025, an increase of 114,557 units. The company's EV sales in the same period grew to 42,721 from 8,426 units, contributing 30% to the company's incremental sales growth.

Tata Motors PV’s sales rose 14% to 613,513 units in FY26 from 535,863 units. EV sales increased to 78,811 units from 57,994 units, contributing about 26% to Tata’s incremental growth of 77,000 units.

Mahindra ended the year as the No. 2 carmaker, with Tata Motors PV in third place and Hyundai Motor in fourth.

Growth oasis

The high contribution of EVs in incremental sales growth also reflects how India remains an oasis for scaling up technology when global EV sales are losing momentum as policy support for the sector is withdrawn. Global EV sales declined year on year in January and February as the US and Chinese markets struggled due to policy changes, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).

Subhabrata Sengupta, a partner at Avalon Consulting, noted that EV sales act as incremental sales boosters for some manufacturers but decisions on whether to go big on the technology remain a strategic choice.

“It is a growing segment. Whether you play there or not is always a strategic choice. Toyota grew around 20% without an EV,” Sengupta said.

Also Read | Maruti EV rollout stumbles amid delays, supply shocks

So far, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor, the foreign carmakers in India’s top four, have not gone big on the EV segment.

Maruti, India’s No. 1 carmaker, started selling EVs in the domestic market only in February, with just over 1,400 units registered. Its total car sales increased to 1.86 million units in FY26 from 1.67 million units in the previous year.

Hyundai Motor’s EV sales grew to 5,885 units in FY26 from 2,477 units. That was 1% of the South Korean company’s total sales in the Indian market, which climbed to 578,337 units from 561,103 units.

EV plans

While Hyundai and Maruti offer one EV model each in India, Tata and Mahindra have multiple models that help them expand sales in the growing EV market. Hyundai and Maruti plan to scale up their EV offerings. Hyundai has lined up five models for launch by 2030. Maruti Suzuki expects 15% of its sales to come from EVs by FY31 as it expands its EV portfolio.

Also Read | India revs up 'Go Electric' push, BEE dials two-wheeler makers

Maruti will inaugurate a 250,000-unit production line in FY27 at its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, which is expected to be dedicated to EVs.

“There were some initial delays but now the ramp-up is progressing steadily,” Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer-corporate affairs at Maruti Suzuki, told Mint earlier on scaling up EV production.

Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai India and Maruti Suzuki did not respond to queries seeking comment on their EV sales and plans.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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