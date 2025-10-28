Mint Explainer | Why is China challenging India’s EV incentives at the WTO?
Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 28 Oct 2025, 12:28 pm IST
Summary
China, which accounted for over 70% of global EV production in 2024, is worried that India’s incentive structure unfairly favours domestic manufacturers. What happens next at the WTO?
China has raised objections at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against India’s electric vehicle (EV) subsidy programmes, alleging they violate global trade rules.
