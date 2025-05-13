India tightens export rules for medicines to check wide misuse as narcotics in overseas markets
SummaryThe development comes against the backdrop of unapproved Indian-made drugs being exported to countries in Africa and being rerouted to other destinations.
New Delhi: The Centre has tightened the rules for exports to check the wide abuse of medicines manufactured in India, three officials aware of the matter said. The guidelines are applicable to unapproved and approved new drugs for exports purpose only and manufacturers have to comply with the legal procedures, two officials aware of the matter said.