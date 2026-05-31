NEW DELHI: India's massive investment in highways and expressways is failing to translate into proportionately faster freight movement because trucks spend too much time waiting at warehouses, factories and logistics hubs, according to a year-long government study.
India's expressway boom hits a freight bottleneck: trucks still crawl despite faster roads
SummaryA government study found trucks spend so much time loading and unloading cargo that the benefits of India's high-speed highways are being diluted, prompting a push for time-bound deliveries and faster turnaround at warehouses and factories.
NEW DELHI: India's massive investment in highways and expressways is failing to translate into proportionately faster freight movement because trucks spend too much time waiting at warehouses, factories and logistics hubs, according to a year-long government study.
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