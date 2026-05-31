India's expressway boom hits a freight bottleneck: trucks still crawl despite faster roads

The study found that despite access-controlled expressways and national highways designed for speeds of 100-120 kmph, average commercial vehicle speeds remain low. Trucks travel at just 37-38 kmph on highways and 47-48 kmph on expressways, only marginally higher than the 35-37 kmph recorded in FY14. This remains well below freight speeds in countries such as the US and China, where commercial vehicles average 65-70 kmph.