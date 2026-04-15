India eyes price stabilisation fund for petrol, diesel, LPG

Dhirendra KumarRituraj Baruah
4 min read15 Apr 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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For the energy framework, the government would enter into contracts with oil refiners (OMCs, oil marketing companies) to create a buffer reserve of a certain quantity of fuels including petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG), which can be released during periods of crisis to help cool prices.(AP)
Summary
Plan follows the uncertainty over energy supply and price rise due to the West Asia war.

India is considering creating a financial buffer for petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) to manage supply disruptions and global price volatility, according to two people aware of the development.

The buffer would be similar in concept to the price stabilisation fund (PSF) that exists to help manage inflation in select critical agricultural commodities, which was set up in fiscal year 2015 (FY15).

The plan for a dedicated price stabilisation fund for energy—being explored by the Union ministries of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and petroleum and natural gas—was mooted during a recent meeting of the empowered group of secretaries, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity, and follows the uncertainty over energy supply and price rise due to the West Asia war.

“Drawing from the success of the PSF in containing inflation and cooling soaring prices of essential commodities such as pulses, onions, potatoes and tomatoes, the government is now looking to replicate a similar framework for key energy commodities like petrol, diesel and LPG,” said the first person, while adding that talks are in initial stages.

Also Read | Centre urges households, industry to shift from LPG as oil tops $100

The second person said discussions in the government are centred around how such a fund would be financed, the triggers for intervention, and the mechanism for deployment without distorting market signals.

“The petroleum ministry is examining whether a dedicated buffer could provide a more predictable and transparent tool for price management,” the second person added.

The fund would operate like the PSF for agri commodities, which allows the government to procure goods from farmers, farmer producer organisations and, sometimes, directly from mandis at the time of harvest under contract, and release them in both retail and wholesale markets during periods of crisis. For the ongoing fiscal, the government has allocated 4,100 crore under the PSF to the ministry of consumer affairs.

For the energy framework, the government would enter into contracts with oil refiners (OMCs, oil marketing companies) to create a buffer reserve of a certain quantity of fuels including petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG), which can be released during periods of crisis to help cool prices.

To be sure, these reserves would be in addition to the 5.3 million metric tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) to store crude oil, which is owned and managed by government-owned Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd.

Also Read | Limited hit to FY26 growth amid war, oil pass-through looms

Notably, price stabilisation funds are not a subsidy mechanism. They are only used during periods of abnormal price rise as an intervention mechanism to increase supply in the market and help bring down prices.

Queries emailed to the spokespeople of the ministries of consumer affairs, petroleum and natural gas and prime minister's office remained unanswered till press time.

Arun Kumar, former professor of economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the plan to create such a dedicated fund for petroleum products is workable.

“As seen in essential commodities, when prices rise, the government steps in at the retail level and makes supplies available at subsidised rates, often with limits such as a fixed quantity per person,” Kumar said.

Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (Irma), Gujarat, and dean of School of Cooperative Banking and Finance, suggested that the government could add another component to the fund to support alternative sources of energy, so that dependence on fossil fuels can be reduced.

Uncertain times

The government’s move comes in the backdrop of crude prices shooting up to about $100 per barrel since the war began compared to $70 prior, and the uncertainty over supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

So far, rising prices have led to private fuel retailers Nayara Energy and Shell, which operate around 7,500 retail pumps, raising retail fuel prices.

State-run OMCs have raised prices of premium fuels and industrial diesel, procured by industries and the agriculture sector, but have not touched prices of regular petrol and diesel.

The government has already lowered excise duty on petrol and diesel by 10 per litre to discourage OMCs (oil marketing companies) from raising prices of regular fuels. However, the losses or under-recoveries for the state-run OMCs stand at around 25 per litre of petrol and 105 a litre for diesel.

In the case of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), commercial supplies have seen a major increase in prices along with curtailed availability, while a surge in domestic cooking gas prices has so far been avoided with a one-time hike of 60 in early March.

Also Read | Oil prices ease amid hopes of diplomatic resolution between US, Iran

The plan for setting up a price stabilisation fund would also involve setting up storage capacities for the products concerned. Currently, refiners do have storage for their operations, however, this fund would require a significant capacity addition.

Mint earlier reported that the government is considering a mandatory LPG storage timeline for OMCs, which would help in meeting the demand in case of supply uncertainty.

Being the fourth largest refiner in the world, India’s petroleum product demand has also been reaching fresh record levels for the past few years. In FY26, the petroleum product demand was 243.2 million tonnes per annum, 1.6% higher than the previous fiscal.

Assuring the citizens of sufficient stocks, a statement by the petroleum ministry on Tuesday said: “All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.”

About the Authors

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

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