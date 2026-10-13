Why India’s factories struggle to keep up with the world

“How are we supposed to compete with the rest of the world, with countries like Vietnam?” asks a garment manufacturer from Punjab employing more than 200 people. He has spent the afternoon walking us through its orders, what each one costs to fill, and how long it takes.
His exasperation comes despite a decade of industrial policy, production-linked incentives and reforms aimed at manufacturers like him. On the one hand he faces a shortage of labour and on the other difficulty in deploying labour because of restrictions under India’s working hour regulations.
Competing in manufacturing requires factories to meet the speed and cost demands of modern supply chains. McKinsey’s survey of apparel chief procurement officers since 2013 has consistently found that brands weigh speed and cost when choosing where to source from.
The criteria reflect the conditions in which firms compete today. Factories face volatile demand, shorter product cycles, and tighter delivery expectations.
Managing such conditions requires arranging working time across a production cycle to use capacity more efficiently, shorten delivery timelines, reduce inventory costs, and improve the chances of winning repeat orders.
But India’s working-hour regulations determine how much room factories have to make that adjustment. A factory’s production schedule rests on three sets of rules. Regular work, which caps the hours a factory can schedule at regular wage. Overtime, which determines how far beyond those hours the workday can extend, and at what price. And rest, which prescribes the breaks within a workday and between days.
Together, these rules set the boundaries on how production time is arranged, extended, and priced, and therefore how quickly and competitively a factory can meet a global supply order.