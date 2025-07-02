In charts: How vulnerable is India's fertilizer sector amid China curbs
China’s fertilizer supply curbs have made India nervous even as the country meets around 80% of its domestic consumption of urea and nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium through indigenous production.
China is flexing its trade muscles again by reportedly limiting the export of speciality fertilisers to India. This is not the first time China has used its export advantage to choke supply of critical commodities. China has curbed export of rare earth materials and also of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a type of fertilizer. This curb on speciality fertilizers has made India vulnerable due to its sizeable import dependence even as China’s role has seen a decline in recent years.