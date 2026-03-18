NEW DELHI: India has built substantial fertilizer production capacity, especially in urea, but remains heavily dependent on imports. The vulnerability has come into sharper focus amid the West Asia war, which threatens key supply routes.
Mint Explainer | Why India remains dependent on fertilizer imports
SummaryDespite building significant capacity, structural constraints—from raw material shortages to policy design—keep the country reliant on overseas supplies.
NEW DELHI: India has built substantial fertilizer production capacity, especially in urea, but remains heavily dependent on imports. The vulnerability has come into sharper focus amid the West Asia war, which threatens key supply routes.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More