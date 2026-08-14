India’s fertilizer subsidy faces a waste problem

Vijay C Roy
4 min read14 Aug 2026, 06:30 AM IST
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India’s annual fertilizer requirement was estimated at about 67.7 million tonnes for FY26.
Summary
Around two-thirds of fertilizer applied to crops may not be absorbed by plants, raising concerns over the cost of subsidies, groundwater contamination and air pollution.

New Delhi: India is spending more to subsidize fertilizer even as much of what farmers apply to their fields is lost before crops can use it.

Around two-thirds of fertilizer applied to crops may not be absorbed by plants, leading to groundwater contamination, air pollution and inefficient use of subsidized farm inputs, according to manufacturers and experts.

The concern is particularly significant for India, the world’s second-largest fertilizer consumer and largest urea importer, with the government’s fertilizer subsidy bill crossing 2.17 trillion in fiscal year 2026 (FY26). For FY27, the fertilizer ministry has proposed 3.54 trillion in fertilizer subsidies.

India’s annual fertilizer requirement was estimated at about 67.7 million tonnes (mt) for FY26, including urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP) and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertilizers. Urea accounts for 55-60% of total consumption, with annual demand at around 40mt and growing about 5% a year.

Nutrient loss

Scientific studies show that plants absorb only 30-40% of applied fertilizers such as urea and DAP, leaving 60-65% of the nutrients unused. Some of these losses occur through leaching into groundwater, while some enter the atmosphere as nitrous oxide, said SC Mehta, chairman and managing director, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd (DFPCL), in an interview.

“The fertilizer subsidy is not only hurting the government but also the environment,” Mehta said.

DFPCL is one of India’s largest manufacturers of bulk and speciality fertilizers.

“Conventional fertilizers like Urea, DAP, and MOP are bulk fertilizers applied to soil, where nutrient losses occur through volatilization, leaching, and fixation due to precarious soil health conditions and imbalanced application of bulk chemical fertilizers,” said K J. Patel, managing director, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (Iffco).

Also Read | Ample fertilizer stocks cushion India against war-driven supply risks

Patel said nutrient-use efficiency for conventional bulk fertilizers is 30-40%, compared with 80-90% for nano fertilizers. Iffco is promoting nano fertilizers as an alternative to bulk urea and DAP, using nanotechnology-based formulations intended to improve nutrient uptake.

He added that the key difference between nano fertilizers and conventional bulk fertilizers such as urea and DAP lies in targeted nutrient delivery and nutrient uptake efficiency.

“Low nutrient-use efficiency means farmers may need to apply more fertilizer to meet crop requirements, increasing input costs and the government’s subsidy burden. Excess nitrogen can also leach into groundwater or be released into the atmosphere, contributing to environmental damage,” said another manufacturer who wished not to be quoted.

Urea dependence

Experts said the answer lies in more balanced fertilizer use rather than continued dependence on urea.

“Urea is an important source of nitrogen for crops, but its excessive application, disproportionate to other fertilizers, can create an imbalance in soil nutrients…Overuse of urea may not only reduce nutrient-use efficiency but also affect soil health and crop productivity over time,” said Sachchida Nand, former additional director general at the Fertiliser Association of India and visiting professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier).

The Economic Survey FY26 proposed a calibrated increase in the retail price of urea, coupled with an equivalent per-acre direct cash transfer to farmers, to discourage excessive use and correct the imbalance in soil nutrients.

Also Read | West Asia war pushes India to new urea suppliers

The proposed mechanism would protect farmers’ purchasing power while making fertilizer prices better reflect agronomic needs. The Survey also suggested indexing transfers to agro-climatic zones and cropping patterns, recognizing that fertilizer requirements vary across crops and regions.

It flagged urea overuse, driven by its status as the cheapest fertilizer.

“This is beyond doubt that farmers are using fertilizers indiscriminately, and this is an issue that needs to be addressed. Through our association, we continue to educate farmers on the importance of balanced and judicious fertilizer use, encouraging them to apply nutrients based on crop requirements and soil conditions.” said Sarvan Singh Pandher, senior member, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a farmer association having 300,000 members.

Crop-specific use

Agriculture contributes around 16% of GDP and accounts for 46.1% of the country’s workforce, according to the Economic Survey FY26.

“India needs to move towards smarter and more efficient fertilizer use, with greater emphasis on crop-specific nutrient management. Crop-specific solutions can help farmers apply the right nutrient, and in the right quantity, improving yields while supporting long-term soil health,” added Mehta.

Also Read | Why India’s new urea policy matters for fertilizer security

DFPCL offers around 48 products spanning bulk fertilizers, crop nutrient solutions, speciality fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers, bio-stimulants, micro-nutrients and secondary nutrients. The company offers enhanced-efficiency solutions for crops including cotton, sugarcane, onion, fruits and vegetables.

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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