Mint Explainer | India just approved its first scent trademark—here’s what it means for brands
Krishna Yadav 6 min read 03 Dec 2025, 04:35 pm IST
By accepting a rose fragrance on tyres as a trademark, India has entered the era of sensory IP protection. But who stands to gain?
What if the way something smells—not just how it looks or sounds—could be owned as a brand? India has just registered its first-ever scent trademark, and it smells like roses on a tyre.
