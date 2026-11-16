India plans five shipbuilding clusters to attract global players, target top 5 by 2047

New Delhi: India is looking to attract global shipbuilders and shipping companies to develop five greenfield shipbuilding clusters across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, as it seeks to rank among the world’s top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and top five by 2047.

At the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026 on Monday, minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government was working with the five coastal states to develop integrated shipbuilding ecosystems spanning vessel construction, repair, recycling and ancillary industries.

The conclave saw participation from global and domestic maritime players, including HD Hyundai, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, ABB Ship Management, Samsung Heavy Industries, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, a Norwegian consortium and Hanwha Shipping. Several global and Indian shipping majors also expressed interest in having vessels built in India during an open-house interaction, signalling growing interest in the country’s shipbuilding ambitions.

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The government aims to build annual shipbuilding capacity of around 4.5 million gross tonnes by 2047, backed by a maritime investment package of approximately $8 billion. The package includes the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme, Maritime Development Fund and Shipbuilding Development Scheme, which are intended to provide financial support, long-term capital and common infrastructure.

India’s current shipbuilding capacity is just over 0.1 million gross tonnes, as per government and industry data.

“Shipbuilding is central to this journey,” Sonowal said, adding that the industry would create opportunities across steel, engineering, electronics, marine equipment, design, logistics and maritime services.

A $24 billion demand pipeline To give investors greater demand visibility, the government has identified requirements for more than 430 vessels across public-sector enterprises in different sectors. These represent a potential investment opportunity of nearly $24 billion for shipyards and equipment manufacturers, providing a prospective domestic demand pipeline, according to Sonowal.

India's existing shipbuilding order pipeline comprises more than 150 vessels valued at over $1.7 billion, with more than 80% of the order value coming from exports, the minister said. Orders from global shipping companies such as CMA CGM for emerging-fuel and dual-fuel LNG vessels indicate growing confidence in Indian shipyards.

The five greenfield clusters will be developed through dedicated special purpose vehicles (SPVs), backed by central and state government incentives. Investors will be offered ready land on long-term leases under a plug-and-play model, supported by common marine infrastructure, utilities, connectivity and an institutional framework.

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The coordinated approach is intended to reduce project risks and shorten the time between investment decisions and the start of production. The government will also focus on specialised skill development to build a workforce for high-value shipbuilding and marine manufacturing.

Sonowal cited global shipbuilding major HD KSOE's proposed mega greenfield shipyard at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and capacity expansion investments of more than $1 billion by existing Indian shipyards as signs of growing investor confidence.

Recycling to link with construction The government also plans to link ship recycling with new vessel construction through the Ship Recycling Credit Note Scheme. The scheme is intended to encourage shipowners to recycle end-of-life vessels at environmentally compliant Indian yards and use the resulting credits towards ordering new vessels from domestic shipyards.

The minister also launched the Nau-kosh Indian Shipbuilding Portal, a digital platform that brings together government policies, approvals and investment opportunities to simplify access to information and improve ease of doing business.

Emphasizing the importance of global partnerships, Sonowal urged international shipbuilders to partner with cluster SPVs, marine equipment manufacturers to establish local production and supply chains, and shipping lines to place repeat orders for technologically advanced vessels.

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