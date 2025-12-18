Food delivery sees 27% rise in employment, but experts flag a hidden malaise
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 18 Dec 2025, 06:44 pm IST
Summary
Gig workers' representatives and policy experts said growing job numbers actually hide distress across the gig economy, and that more people are engaging in such work because of rising unemployment.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India's food delivery sector directly employed 1.37 million workers in 2023-24, up from 1.08 million in 2021-22, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%, according to a recent study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), and investment group Prosus. It thus comfortably outpaced India’s overall employment growth rate of 7.9% over the same period.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story